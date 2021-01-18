‘Married at First Sight’ star releases book on personal growth

Charlotte resident Keith Manley II married Iris Caldwell in the ninth season of “Married at First Sight.” Jason Sands/Lifetime

CHARLOTTE – Keith Manley II has released “Life is Just: A Walk Within,” his first literary project since marrying a stranger on Lifetime’s reality TV series, “Married at First Sight.”

The novel dives into personal subjects like his upbringing, previous romantic relationships and unaired moments of his public marriage on the TV show.

“’Life is Just’ essentially started as just a journal that I was using to vent about different things that I was going through,” he said. “But it transformed, as I wrote, into something that I felt could prove helpful for other people going through the same things.”

He offers a fresh take on life, love, self-reflection and growth. He wanted to let people know it’s OK to work from the inside instead of wanting to be accepted by others first.

“The more we decide on sharing, I think the easier it’ll be for a lot of us to connect,” Manley said. “And the more we connect on a genuine level, the more we can move toward the purpose that we were always destined to reach.”

The book is available on all digital platforms.