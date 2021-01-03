Logical Position donates to Toys for Tots

Photo courtesy of Logical Position

CHARLOTTE – Logical Position spent a month collecting 200 donations company-wide for Toys for Tots.

The digital marketing agency’s Charlotte office participated in the drive.

“We were drawn to the Toys for Tots program not only because of their ongoing mission to spread joy to vulnerable children in our community, but they also operate where Logical Position has offices – allowing us to utilize their established networks to streamline our drive so that we could focus on donations,” said Emmy Thomas, employee experience manager.. “It was our top priority to organize a drive that would be impactful, but also safe for our employees, so we designed it to be virtual and contactless for those donating toys.”