Juvenile Crime Prevention Council requests proposals for programming

CHARLOTTE – The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council is accepting applications for funding of programs that serve at-risk and delinquent youth in Mecklenburg County.

The $2 million anticipated allocation will be provided for fiscal year 2021-22 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). Click here for the full list of requirements and to apply for funding.

A pre-bid Information session is also mandatory to apply for funds. Applicants are required to attend at least one of the

pre-bid information sessions: Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon, or Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Call Elizabeth Swann at 980-314-1705 for details.