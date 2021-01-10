Jones Family of Companies promotes staffer to sales VP

Dennis St. Louis

CHARLOTTE – Jones Family of Companies has promoted Dennis St. Louis to vice president of sales, bedding and furniture channel.

For the past two years, St. Louis has served at the sustainable nonwovens manufacturer as senior director of sales. He has led sales at six major textile companies since 1989.

“As we move forward, our team is dedicated to expanding Jones’ portfolio of products through cost effective new developments and creating sales coverage and distribution solutions for our customers’ logistical challenges.” CEO CP Davis said. “Dennis is a consummate sales and business development professional and will lead a very talented field sales team focused on growing and enhancing customer relationships with innovated products and value-added services.”