Jones Family of Companies hires HR director

Anthony Lado

CHARLOTTE – Jones Family of Companies has hired Anthony Lado as human resources director/HR leader – talent acquisition.

Lado’s background spans across a broad range of industries, including health care and durable goods manufacturing, as well as organizational development consulting.

Most recently, He was the human resources manager at Serta Simmons, a bedding manufacturer.

“Anthony is a well-rounded and talented human resources leader,” said CP Davis, CEO of the sustainable nonwovens manufacturer. “He is dedicated to building long-term relationships between HR and employees in every department, and has a personal philosophy of creating efficient and positive work cultures that will fit well with Jones as we enter the new year.”