Jackson targets U.S. Senate seat

N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson will campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Jackson released a video Jan. 25 announcing a 100-county campaign.

“We know how divided we are,” Jackson said. “That’s why we have to go everywhere and talk to everyone: rural, urban, red, blue.”

Jackson, a Democrat, hopes to replace Republican Sen. Richard Burr, who has held the seat since 2005.

First, Jackson must distance himself from 2020 Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham. Cunningham’s campaign unraveled in the final stretch when allegations of an extramarital affair surfaced. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis ended up keeping his seat.

N.C. Sen. Erica Smith announced her intent to run for the 2022 seat on Jan. 9. Smith also ran in 2020, losing to Cunningham in the Democratic primary.

The day Jackson announced his candidacy, Smith tweeted: “We cannot continue to go back to the SAME playbook & expect different results. It is time for a new kind of politics & a new kind of leadership. Together, we can bring about the change we need.”

Tom Wigginton, press secretary for the North Carolina Republican Party, labeled Jackson as “Cal Cunningham Jr.” while also referencing Cunningham’s campaign playbook.

Jackson and Cunningham both have military, law and state senate backgrounds.

Jackson’s introductory campaign video, however, established his family as a focal point and vowed to create an agenda based on town halls that’s tailored to the state, not donors or Washington, D.C.

“We as a family want to campaign in a way that raises your expectations,” Jackson said. “I want to be a senator that makes you proud to be from North Carolina. We’re going to campaign from the heart, and I want you to be a part of it.”