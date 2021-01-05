Interstate 277 ramp closures resume this week

CHARLOTTE – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews continued Jan. 4 a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along Interstate 277, requiring several ramp closures.

Crews will be working on the following ramps on various nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday morning, Jan. 11, weather permitting:

• From the inner loop to I-77 North.

• To the inner loop from Church Street and South Boulevard.

• To the outer loop from I-77 North, U.S. 74 West, and Clarkson Street.

• From the outer Loop to Carson Boulevard.

The closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.

See detour information at DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County.