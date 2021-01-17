Hunting trip reinvigorates disabled veterans

By Ashley Skinner

6,000 acres.

Four veterans.

A lifetime of memories.

The Independence Fund, SMG Inc. and Duke Energy recently gave wounded veterans a chance to connect and experience independence through outdoor activities at a hunting event in Inglis, Florida.

The event, Hunting for Independence, is an initiative started three years ago by The Independence Fund, an organization dedicated to helping catastrophically wounded, injured or ill veterans, caregivers and their families.

“I’ve been a recipient of The Independence Fund for a couple of years now, and I’ve been on a few trips with them,” Army veteran Daniel Selbee said. “They’ve impacted and changed my life greatly, helping me through some of the treatment programs and getting me out of the house. I rarely get out, so these opportunities mean so much to me.”

As part of The Independence Fund’s Mobility Program, the goal of Hunting for Independence is to get veterans to participate in the activities that they love and can no longer do. With the support of mobility equipment like The Independence Fund’s all-terrain trackchairs, these American heroes can bond with other veterans through meaningful experiences.

“Being able to get veterans out of their homes and together for a hunting trip is really amazing,” said Phil Limauge, mobility program manager for The Independence Fund. “We’ve also taken veterans to South Carolina a few times. It’s always a really good time.”

While the veterans spent their three-day respite sitting in blinds waiting for their prime shot, their caregivers and families enjoyed the experience of a lifetime: swimming with manatees.

“My husband usually doesn’t participate in veteran overnight events because of his seizures. With his unpredictable evenings and mornings due to seizure activity, it makes it hard to be away from home and me and even harder to do early mornings,” said Heidi Selbee, caregiver program contractor for The Independence Fund and Selbee’s caregiver. “Meanwhile, our daughter and I were able to enjoy some quality time together making memories with the other family who attended. I was able to organize our caregivers and families the amazing opportunity to swim with manatees. It was a memory none of us will ever forget.”

Hunting for Independence was made possible in South Carolina and Florida by Duke Energy. As the landowners to the hunting grounds, Duke Energy has allowed The Independence Fund the opportunity to provide a special hunting experience to the organization’s wounded veterans. SMG handles the lease for the hunting ground in Florida, providing the hunters with guides, meals and equipment, preparing the blinds and positioning the hunters for the best potential outcome.

“During these trips, wounded veterans are partnered with experienced hunting guides to participate in the hunt,” said Sam Johnson, executive vice president of The Independence Fund’s Charlotte office. “Ultimately, it’s Duke Energy’s decision that allows us to make this event possible, and SMG goes above and beyond to give our veterans a first-rate experience.”

Throughout the three days of hunting, veterans were able to connect, relax and take time away from the stresses of daily life. In a special appearance during the last lunch, the Citrus County Sheriff and Army veteran Mike Prendergast presented the veterans with the Governor’s Veterans Service Award.

“When I retired from active duty, I started working with the Florida governor at the time, Rick Scott, and we created the Governors Veterans Service Award,” Prendergast said. “When he retired as the governor and went on to work in the Senate, he gave me the last of these medals to pass out to the veterans who manifest all those things that are about duty, honor, country and the reason why we served in the first place. These guys here today have earned this award.”

The Independence Fund’s Mobility Program is geared toward helping catastrophically wounded, injured and ill veterans get back outside by providing them with all-terrain trackchairs. These all-terrain trackchairs help veterans, like Air Force veteran James “Tip” Tipton, regain the ability to do the things they love and transform their lives for a better future.

“I received my trackchair on-stage at a Florida Georgia Line concert in 2019; it and The Independence Fund have given me the freedom, knowledge, courage and power to believe I can be normal again,” Tipton said. “I owe them the biggest gratitude for taking me into their programs, and I truly believe what they do is so important. Before I met them, I was feeling like life was over and I was doomed. If it wasn’t for them and trips like Hunting for Independence, I don’t think I would be around today. I’m still around because of them and what they do.”