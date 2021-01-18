Hoppin’ Brands restaurants get upgraded self-pour technology

CHARLOTTE – Two Hoppin’ Brands restaurant locations in Charlotte have implemented a new self-serve beverage system to create an improved dining experience for customers.

Hoppin’ Brands has partnered with PourMyBeer to provide a tech-driven beer and wine wall.

At each location, customers will receive a wristband that will be connected to a credit card. Then they’ll grab a glass and choose any drink while the PourMyBeer technology keeps track of their tab.

From hard cider and English Ales to Pale Ales and even Kombucha, the beverage self-serve system allows customers to create their own safe experience.

Each self-serve beverage wall is unique to both locations and includes 63 taps and 32 screens at Hoppin Charlotte and 72 taps and 36 screens at PinHouse Charlotte.

“They are executing the self-pour concept at the highest level and the teams and leadership they’ve built around it is their secret sauce,” PourMyBeer CEO Josh Goodman said. “We are grateful they decided to upgrade their self-pour technology to PourMyBeer’s at all of their locations (216 taps) in such an efficient manner.”

On the web: www.hoppinbrands.com