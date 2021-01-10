Goodman named president of BSI Builder Services

Lind Goodman

CHARLOTTE – Lind Goodman has been named president of BSI Builder Services, the new home sales and marketing division of Allen Tate Companies.

Goodman has more than 30 years of real estate and new construction expertise, including 16 years with BSI, most recently as sales manager for the Charlotte region. She has held numerous sales, management and training positions with top homebuilders and developers in the Charlotte region throughout her career.

“Lind has mastered the challenges of growing onsite sales while satisfying the builder community,” said Pat Riley, president and CEO, Allen Tate Companies. “She is the recipient of many local and national awards and knows how to coach new home sales like no other.”

Her professional awards include National Association of Home Builders Sales Manager of the Year, Top Builder Sales Manager and Salesperson of the Year.

She is a licensed broker in the Carolinas and a member of the National Association of Realtors, North Carolina Realtor Association, Canopy Realtor Association, Canopy Multiple Listing Service and Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte.

Goodman succeeds Mike LaRuffa, who retired in December. LaRuffa served BSI as president from 1994 to 2004 and from 2008 to 2020.

“Mike had a long and unparalleled career in new construction and his service record is second to none,” Riley said. “We are fortunate to seamlessly transition this role to Lind, and Mike will continue to be a trusted and knowledgeable resource from his front porch chair.”