FOX Nation’s ‘Monsters Across America’ investigates Charlotte oddities

Kacie McDonnell will explore some of the Queen’s City’s biggest mysteries in the series, “Monsters Across America.” Photo courtesy of FOX News

CHARLOTTE – FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, will debut season two of the series “Monsters Across America” on Jan. 19.

Kacie McDonnell hosts the three episode season that follows the platform’s lifestyle personality as she travels across the United States in search of people and places connected to monster sightings.

Mysteries explored in this installment include the New Jersey Devil, the Pennsylvania Thunderbird, and a series of inexplicable events in Charlotte. Here’s a preview into each episode:

Episode One: The Jersey Devil

McDonnell follows the trail of the legendary Jersey Devil, often thought of as a flying biped with hooves, into the state’s Pine Barrens. Many claim that within the forest lies the origin of the creature, which can be traced back to a monstrous local birth.

Episode Two: The Pennsylvania Thunderbird

A set of clues lead McDonnell to Williamsport, Pennsylvania – home of the Little League World Series – where she learns the legend of a savage, giant bird.

Episode Three: Charlotte’s Web of Mysteries

1McDonnell travels to Charlotte, where she investigates a trio of mysteries involving a lake monster, a beast in the hills and the high frequency of performing conjoined twins.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for fans. It costs $5.99 a month/$64.99 a year.