Food banks receive 16,000 pounds of canned goods

Team Rubicon volunteers sort a 16,000 lb. donation of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photos courtesy of Diane Sheppard

By Kristen Anderson

Four Charlotte-area food pantries recently received a donation of more than 16,000 pounds of canned food and dry goods from a distant location – Salt Lake City, Utah.

A semi-truck sent by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the three-day journey to bring this much-needed donation to Loaves & Fishes, Esther’s Heart for Transformation, Pineville Neighbors Place and the Care to Share pantry located at the Greater Bethel AME Church.

“This year we have seen a tremendous spike in the need to provide necessary food for food-insecure people,” said Raphael Sebastian, board president for the Care to Share pantry. “We have been very, very blessed to receive help and support from organizations like the Latter-day Saints who stepped up and provided us a wealth of groceries”

Jane Shutt, executive director for Pineville Neighbors Place, said the haul would go a long way in feeding neighbors.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ are known for their storage of food and other supplies in preparation for unforeseen emergencies.

“In scripture, we are taught that ‘if ye are prepared, ye shall not fear,’” said Stake President Ladd Hall, the leader over the South Charlotte Latter-day Saint congregations. “[We] take this admonition very seriously … Our preparedness allows us the opportunity to not only bless our own lives, but also the lives of our neighbors and friends.”

This principle is not just taught to church members, the institution of the church practices it as well. Church-owned farms and production facilities grow and produce millions of pounds of food each year through the help of thousands of volunteers. The food is distributed to those in need through 124 “Bishops’ Storehouses” located around the world. The largest storehouse is in Salt Lake City, Utah.

To pay for this program, church members skip two meals once a month and donate the cost of those meals, and often more, to the Church’s Welfare Program. These donations, called fast offerings, are used to fund the storehouses and other humanitarian programs for those in need regardless of race, religion or nationality.

This delivery of storehouse food to the Charlotte pantries included high-demand items such as peanut butter and beef stew, as well as staples like green beans, spaghetti sauce and pancake mix.

“The Lord blessed us this year with bounteous crops, and as a result, we’re able to distribute these products where they’re most needed,” said Rick Long, one of the church’s welfare managers.

This isn’t the first time that truckloads of food for the hungry have made their way from Salt Lake City to local pantries. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and during a time when many suppliers have been dealing with food shortages, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sent 20 truckloads, carrying approximately 800,000 pounds of food, to the Carolinas.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to follow the example of Jesus Christ and partner with local pantries to bless and care for the needs of children in our communities,” Charlotte Central Stake President Steve Page said.

It is a sentiment also expressed by Reverend Dr. Abdue L. Knox, pastor of the Greater Bethel AME Church, which sponsors the Care to Share pantry.

When asked what motivates him in his work, he replied, “Jesus was talking to his disciples one day … and He said to them, ‘Inasmuch as you do to the least of these, you do to me.’ We’re here in Charlotte, one of the wealthiest cities in the United States. And yet we have so many children who are going to bed at night hungry. We have so many mothers and fathers who are worrying themselves sick over how they are going to feed their families … We have the space [for a food pantry]. Why not use what we have to be a blessing to others?”