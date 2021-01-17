Fifth Third Bank supports Atrium Health Foundation with donation for testing center

Fifth Third Bank has supported Atrium Health Foundation with COVID-related donations. Photo courtesy of Fifth Third Bank

CHARLOTTE – Fifth Third Bank and Atrium Health Foundation partnered in 2020 for Atrium Health’s COVID-19 Feeding Program to ensure people could safely quarantine without hunger or hardship.

The bank recently committed to additional support of Atrium Health’s continued Coronavirus Mobile Testing Center efforts with a $10,000 donation.

The mission of the center is to address the needs of underserved and minority communities.Atrium Health is improving access to care by adding coronavirus testing sites using GIS data to determine where they are needed most.

“We are proud to partner with Atrium Health Foundation as they continue to find ways to reach the most vulnerable in our community with much-needed care,” said Joel Dancy, vice president of community and economic development for Fifth Third Bank’s Mid-Atlantic Region.

Dancy and Leslie Sykes, corporate relations director for Atrium Health Foundation, were on hand along with Fifth Third Bank Regional President Lee Fite this week for the check presentation during a ribbon-cutting celebration for the bank’s Kings Drive branch across the street from Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center campus.

“Fifth Third Bank has remained a key partner of Atrium Health as we continue to reduce barriers to care for underserved communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sykes said. “We are proud to provide equitable care to those disproportionately affected by the virus, and mobile health units can truly provide health, hope and healing – for all.”

On the web: www.AtriumHealthFoundation.org.