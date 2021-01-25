Drive-thru exhibit to feature more than 70 dinosaurs

A stampede of prehistoric raptors from Jurassic Quest Drive Thru descends upon a shopping center. The COVID-19 compliant family attraction features over 70 life-like animatronic dinosaurs experienced from the safety of your vehicle. Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest

CONCORD – More than 70 dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction to invade Charlotte.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, will migrate to the Charlotte Motor Speedway from Feb. 12 to 21 after welcoming legions of guests to sold-out weekends across the country.

The exhibit will transform the outdoor parking area of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMAX Dragway into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as a 50 foot-long megalodon.

Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of a 50 foot-long spinosaurus.

More than 300,000 vehicles and 1.5 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in mid-July with stops in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Houston.

Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with an adventure-for-all-ages online audio tour that will lead them through a thrilling dinosaur safari. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired. For $49 per vehicle (eight people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time. Visit www.jurassicquest.com for tickets.

Jurassic Quest collaborated with paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was replicated in every detail, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved.

Guests will leave with a photo from the experience.