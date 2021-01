CHARLOTTE ā€“ Northwood Office will hold a Ballantyne Tech Drive on Wednesdays in January to benefit Goodwill.

A Goodwill van will be parked outside Brigham Retail at 11611 N. Community House Road (near Cabo Fish Taco and Potbelly Sandwich Shop) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Goodwill accepts electronics in all conditions.

For large corporate donations, contact stephanie.hoffman@goodwillsp.org to schedule an office pickup.

