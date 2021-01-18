Discovery Place museums in Mecklenburg County scheduled to reopen Feb. 2

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place Science, Discovery Place Nature and Discovery Place Kids-Huntersville will close from Jan. 14 to Feb. 2 in support of recommendations from the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

“We believe we created the safest possible environment for families to visit our Museums during the past few months,” President and CEO Catherine Wilson Horne said. “However, Discovery Place is committed to the larger effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, and while the directive issued [Jan. 12] does not require us to close, we are doing so in hopes of being a part of the solution. Our top priority is, and always will be, the health and safety of our visitors, our staff and our community.”

Anyone with reservations to visit one of the affected museums between now and Feb. 2 will be fully refunded.

“Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine,” the traveling exhibition that was scheduled to open this past weekend at Discovery Place Science, will be at the museum through August. Guests can continue to interact with Discovery Place by visiting its Stay-at-Home Science page.

Discovery Place Kids-Rockingham, located in Richmond County, will remain open.