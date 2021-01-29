Dalton seeking Republican leadership

Dale Dalton (right) at a groundbreaking for the Mint Hill Historical Society. CMG file photo

MINT HILL – Dale Dalton has joined Sarah Reidy-Jones on a ticket to lead the Mecklenburg County Republican Party.

Reidy-Jones is running as chair and Dalton as vice-chair at the party’s annual convention on March 6.

They’ve unveiled a long-term plan, “RED U,” which stands for Republicans Educating Democrats and Unaffiliateds.” The plan is designed to strengthen the Republican Party while engaging with the rest of the county’s registered voters.

“Dale understands local government — both as an elected official and as a candidate,” Reidy-Jones said. “He is thoughtful in his approach and highly educated on local issues. This knowledge is vital as we launch our aggressive RED U plan, especially as we better inform voters of local issues affecting our community and why Republican values matter.”

Dalton is serving his third term as a Mint Hill commissioner. He has also been active with the Mint Hill Historical Society, Mint Hill Masonic Lodge and Mint Hill Lions Club.

Dalton moved his family to Mint Hill in 2010 after living in the Matthews area for 18 years. He worked in sales in the food brokerages business for 17 years before switching to the construction field in 2000 when he opened his own remodeling company and was a small business owner for nearly a decade. He currently works for Griffin Tile and Marble in Mint Hill.

Reidy-Jones said when she approached Dalton to serve as her running mate, he told her to put him to work.

“Having worked with Sarah for the past two years, I can unequivocally say that she is a workhorse and a powerful factor behind any of the successes that we have seen locally,” Dalton said. “Her work ethic, creativity and positive energy are exactly what we need as we unite the Republican Party at such a critical time and I look forward to working with her, and the rest of the team to provide steady leadership.”

On the web: www.meck-gop.com