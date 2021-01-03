CRTPO approves $34M in transportation projects

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization approved $34,457,835 in discretionary project funds Dec. 16 for 15 regional transportation projects in Mecklenburg, Union and Iredell counties.

Projects benefiting southern Mecklenburg and Union counties are as follows:

• Charlotte: Rea Road widening (I-485 Outer Loop to Williams Pond Lane) – $6,673,940

• Charlotte: U.S. 521 (Providence Road West to Ballantyne Commons Parkway) – $4,644,331

• Charlotte: Mooresville to Charlotte Trail advancement study – $125,000

• Marvin: Marvin Loop Trail (bicyle/pedestrian project) – $1,024,050

• Marshville: Union Street striping and sidewalk project – $317,680

• Matthews: Weddington Road and McKee Road Intersection – $9,434,850

• Matthews: Greylock Ridge Road (East John Street to East Charles Street) – $4,136,450

• Waxhaw: Town of Waxhaw – Downtown Waxhaw origin-destination study – $48,000

On the web: crtpo.org