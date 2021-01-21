Charlotte City Council looks for new member

Victoria Watlington hopes the Charlotte City Council will fill James Mitchell’s vacant at-large seat with a proven, courageous, adaptable, thoughtful and data-based leader with some level of business acumen.

“We’ve got a lot of important initiatives going on right now that are very complex – that have financial and strategic components,” said Watlington, who represents District 3 on the council. “It’s important to me for someone to be able to come in and hit the ground running.”

The council approved a process Jan. 19 for replacing Mitchell, who resigned from his seat Jan. 11 to pursue a business opportunity.

Registered voters ages 21 and older with the ability to vote in city council elections can apply for the seat through Jan. 26. The council will hold a forum for nominees on Jan. 29 and formally swear in the new member on Feb. 8.

Members were split about whether to consider appointing someone who plans to run for the council seat later this year. City Attorney Patrick Baker said council members can ask potential appointees their intent, but they’re not allowed to bar someone from running. However, each member has an individual vote on the appointment.

Councilmembers Julie Eiselt and Malcolm Graham don’t think it’s fair for an appointed member to run for the same office.

“When you have a candidate that has been appointed, they automatically have access to the media and it feels very unfair, especially for an at-large race,” Eiselt said.

Councilmembers Braxton Winston, Victoria Watlington and Dimple Ajmera preferred not to block candidates from running.

Ajmera was appointed in 2017 to fill John Autry’s District 5 seat on the council when he joined the N.C. General Assembly. She went on to campaign for an at-large seat later that year.

“It should be up to the residents to decide who gets to serve them and not city council members,” she said, noting people appointed to state seats often campaign to keep them.

Ajmera mentioned how Mitchell supported minority and small businesses. She hopes his successor will continue to be a strong voice for the most vulnerable in the community.

“I look for a candidate with courage and conviction,” Ajmera said. “I look for the candidate who is going to speak up for the areas that have been left behind – university, east and west parts of our city where we need to continue to invest more and focus on revitalizing neighborhoods.”

Want to serve?

Visit https://charlottenc.gov to fill out the form. Residents with questions about the process can contact the city clerk’s office at cityclerk@charlottenc.gov or 704-336-2248.