CIAA to continue tournament week tradition virtually

CMG file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is branding its first virtual basketball tournament week from Feb. 23 to 27 as CIAA Virtual Vibe: Tournament Edition and incorporating elements of its new host city of Baltimore.

The CIAA Virtual Vibe marks the tournament’s 76th annual celebration of HBCU championship basketball and culture.

It will include several cornerstones of tournament week, including CIAA Fan Fest, the CIAA Step Show, High School Education Day and Career Expo. It will also feature new events, including a DJ battle and Esports tournament.

These events, along with performances by national recording artists and celebrity appearances, will celebrate the legacy and tradition of the CIAA and its institutions while highlighting the tournament’s cultural significance.

Free registration for the tournament is open on the virtual platform and can be accessed here.

“We are thrilled to be able to create this virtual tournament week experience, which will be one of a kind for an NCAA athletic conference at any level, to engage our fans, alumni, students, member institutions and partners,” Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said. “Despite no in-person activity or games being played, this is a great opportunity to expand our reach beyond the 150,000-plus fans that annually convene in our host city during tournament week and expose new audiences to the legacy and rich tradition of this conference while introducing the many elements that embody the CIAA Tournament experience and highlighting the cultural impact it has on our community as a whole.”

Fans and alumni can buy a CIAA Legacy Fan Box, a collection of exclusive items shipped directly to their homes, through Jan. 20 to enhance the virtual experience.

On the web: www.ciaatournament.org