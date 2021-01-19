Charlotte vlogger receives YouTube grant

Check out Jouelzy on YouTube and join the Smart Brown Girl Book Club at https://smartbrowngirl.com. Photo courtesy of M Booth

CHARLOTTE — YouTube is awarding grants to Black creators from around the world and Charlotte’s own Jouelzy is one of them.

The grants are part of the #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund, which is dedicated to investing in Black creators and artists, providing them with resources to elevate their perspectives. Grant recipients get access to partner support, seed funding to help develop their channels, bespoke training, workshops and networking programs.

Jouelzy, 35, was among 132 other grant winners. She is a cultural commentator on YouTube and the founder of #SmartBrownGirl, where she curates discussions centered around pop culture trends with a political history lens. In January 2020, she launched the SBG Book Club with the goal of widening the space for the public to engage with research, theory and history across a wide range of backgrounds and knowledge bases.

Jouelzy started her YouTube channel in 2010 to talk to women like her about current cultural topics that impact women of color. Jouelzy said she noticed a lack of “real Black women” on the platform who had an educated and witty perspective.

“The person that I was wasn’t being represented,” Jouelzy said.

Over the past decade, Jouelzy has amassed 212,000 subscribers on YouTube and 13.4 million views across all her videos. Her most popular video “Why Black People Don’t Travel to Africa,” uploaded in July 2018, has over 600,000 views and nearly 8,000 comments.

She attributed her success to her authenticity and integrity, and the fact that she only produces content she’s proud of.

“I’ve been on YouTube and I’ve seen a lot of trends and I’ve seen a lot of friends get lost trying to keep up with the trends,” she said.

Some of Jouelzy’s most recent videos include “Why I Ain’t COVID Shaming Folks,” “The Dangers of Instagram Filters,” “The Complicated Response to Kamala Harris as VP” and “Outrage is a Profitable Social Currency.”

She has also interviewed North Carolina Sen. Jeff Jackson and in March 2019, participated in a Booktube where she and other YouTubers sat down with Michelle Obama to discuss her book “Becoming.”

Jouelzy was surprised to learn she was receiving a YouTube grant, but said she’s excited to be part of the platform’s push to elevate Black voices. She plans to use the money to further Smart Brown Girl Book Club and continue creating content for her YouTube channel.

“I hope I have inspired people to create content at times when they felt they weren’t worthy of being seen,” Jouelzy said. “My advice is just to start from some place and you have to be consistent.”