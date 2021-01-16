Charlotte Symphony revises concert schedule due to COVID-19 directive

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Symphony will suspend rehearsals, recordings and live virtual concerts through Feb. 2 in light of the county’s new COVID-19 directive.
All four previously announced virtual concerts – “Mozart Night Music,” “Holst + Elgar,” “Mozart + Wirén” and “Beethoven Symphony No. 1” – have been rescheduled for Feb. 6 to April 24.
Visit www.charlottesymphony.org/classical for a full schedule.
Classical Series subscribers will also receive free access to a bonus concert, previously recorded at Symphony Park and featuring the symphony’s brass and wind sections led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees.
Concerts will be available to stream for $20 each ($72 for all four + bonus concert).
Current subscribers should visit charlottesymphony.org/covid-19 or call Patron Services at 704-972-2000 for ticket options.
SUBSCRIBERS ONLY: CSO Winds and Brass at Symphony Park
Pre-recorded at Symphony Park
Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until Jan. 30)
Christopher James Lees, conductor
Gounod – Petite Symphonie for Winds
Koetsier – Brass Symphony
Mozart Night Music
Streamed live from the Knight Theater
Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until Feb. 13)
Christopher James Lees, conductor
Calin Lupanu, violin
Jessie Montgomery – Starburst
Mozart – Eine Kleine Nachtmusik (Mvmts. 1 & 2)
Leonardo Balada – A Little Night Music in Harlem
Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto in D minor
Christopher Warren-Green Conducts Holst + Elgar
Streamed Live from the Knight Theater
Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. (available on demand until Feb. 27)
Christopher Warren-Green, conductor
Elgar- Serenade for Strings
Walton – Two Pieces for Strings from Henry V
Holst – St. Paul’s Suite
Mozart + Wirén
Pre-recorded at the Knight Theater
March 6 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until March 13)
Christopher Warren-Green, conductor
Mozart – Divertimento in D major
Jessica Meyer – Slow Burn
Wiren – Serenade for Strings
Beethoven Symphony No. 1
Pre-recorded at the Belk Theater
April 24 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until May 1)
Christopher Warren-Green, conductor
Mozart – Overture from The Marriage of Figaro
Beethoven – Symphony No. 1
