Charlotte Symphony revises concert schedule due to COVID-19 directive

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Symphony will suspend rehearsals, recordings and live virtual concerts through Feb. 2 in light of the county’s new COVID-19 directive.

All four previously announced virtual concerts – “Mozart Night Music,” “Holst + Elgar,” “Mozart + Wirén” and “Beethoven Symphony No. 1” – have been rescheduled for Feb. 6 to April 24.

Visit www.charlottesymphony.org/classical for a full schedule.

Classical Series subscribers will also receive free access to a bonus concert, previously recorded at Symphony Park and featuring the symphony’s brass and wind sections led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees.

Concerts will be available to stream for $20 each ($72 for all four + bonus concert).

Current subscribers should visit charlottesymphony.org/covid-19 or call Patron Services at 704-972-2000 for ticket options.

SUBSCRIBERS ONLY: CSO Winds and Brass at Symphony Park

Pre-recorded at Symphony Park

Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until Jan. 30)

Christopher James Lees, conductor

Gounod – Petite Symphonie for Winds

Koetsier – Brass Symphony

Mozart Night Music

Streamed live from the Knight Theater

Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until Feb. 13)

Christopher James Lees, conductor

Calin Lupanu, violin

Jessie Montgomery – Starburst

Mozart – Eine Kleine Nachtmusik (Mvmts. 1 & 2)

Leonardo Balada – A Little Night Music in Harlem

Mendelssohn – Violin Concerto in D minor

Christopher Warren-Green Conducts Holst + Elgar

Streamed Live from the Knight Theater

Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. (available on demand until Feb. 27)

Christopher Warren-Green, conductor

Elgar- Serenade for Strings

Walton – Two Pieces for Strings from Henry V

Holst – St. Paul’s Suite

Mozart + Wirén

Pre-recorded at the Knight Theater

March 6 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until March 13)

Christopher Warren-Green, conductor

Mozart – Divertimento in D major

Jessica Meyer – Slow Burn

Wiren – Serenade for Strings

Beethoven Symphony No. 1

Pre-recorded at the Belk Theater

April 24 at 7:30 p.m. (available for streaming until May 1)

Christopher Warren-Green, conductor

Mozart – Overture from The Marriage of Figaro

Beethoven – Symphony No. 1