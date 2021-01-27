Charlotte receives 138 applications for vacant city council seat

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte received 138 applications for the vacant at-large city council seat when the deadline closed at 5 p.m. Jan. 26.

The city will review the applications Jan. 27. Applicants will be notified whether they meet the minimum requirements to be eligible for appointment. Eligible candidates will be provided information on how to sign-up to speak at a public forum on Jan. 29. Speakers will have two minutes to speak.

The appointee will serve the remainder of the 2019-2021 term, which ends Dec. 6.