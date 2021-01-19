Charlotte participating in memorial for lives lost to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte will participate this afternoon in the national memorial for lives lost to COVID-19.

The memorial will take place in Washington D.C. and nationwide today, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and continue at 5:30 p.m. local time in cities and towns across the country.

The memorial will feature the lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as well as the illumination of buildings and ringing of church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

The following buildings in Charlotte will light up at 5:30 p.m. today: 300 South Tryon, 201 South Tryon, DEC, Truist Center, Bank of America Tower at 620 South Tryon St., 650 South Tryon, 1616 Camden, NASCAR Plaza, Fifth Third Plaza, Uptown 550 on Stonewall, The Vue, Bank of America Corporate Center, Carillon, Bank of America Stadium and Mecklenburg County Parks

“As we reflect on 2020, we must recognize that unity and empathy will hold this country together,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We must protect ourselves by protecting others so that we are able to not just survive, but thrive.”