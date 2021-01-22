Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes mass vaccination site

Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health will administer more than 16,000 COVID-19 vaccinations to people who are at least 65 years of age over the next three days at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It is the first of two announced mass vaccination sites at professional sports venues. Bank of America Stadium is planning to host a similar mass vaccination event in the near future.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway announced a public-private initiative Jan. 14 with a plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4.

“The ability to launch the state’s largest vaccination event so rapidly is a testament to the power of partnership,” Atrium Health CEO Eugene Woods said. “Our goal, simply stated, is to get as many shots in arms as quickly as we can, to save the lives of North Carolinians.”

The mass vaccination clinics will run from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22 to 24. Appointments are required to receive a vaccination. This is to help manage the supply of the vaccine, given its ultra-cold storage requirements and limited shelf life after thawing. The current appointment slots are already full for this event.

After receiving their vaccination, patients will move to a monitoring area where medical staff will monitor for any potential reaction.

“The speedway will literally become victory lane for thousands of North Carolinians this weekend,” Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said. “This vaccination clinic is a crucial pit stop in the race to beat the pandemic.”

The vaccination process will be modeled after drive-up testing held at the speedway. People will drive up to the arcetrack and pit road before entering one of 12 lanes vaccination lanes in the garage area, They won’t have to leave their cars.

Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk said experts from his company have helped implement enhanced logistics.

Hundreds of Atrium Health staff, along with additional volunteers from Honeywell and the Cabarrus Health Alliance, will spend their personal time vaccinating in an effort to get the community to “herd immunity” status.

Appointments for all Atrium Health vaccination locations and events can be scheduled on its MyAtriumHealth platform on the web or via its app. There are no out-of-pocket costs for patients to receive the vaccine.

Those receiving their initial dose of vaccine this weekend will be asked to schedule their second dose three weeks from now. Those will also be administered at the speedway.