Charlotte Mecklenburg Library logs 1M+ audiobook, E-book checkouts in 2020

The achievement comes in a year with building closures due to the global pandemic. Photo courtesy Friends of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Mecklenburg Library reached a record-breaking one million digital book checkouts in 2020.

The library system has been providing readers 24/7 access to e-books and audiobooks for several years through OverDrive and its Libby reading app. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.

“The library is committed to keeping our community engaged and educated by providing equitable and free access to both physical and digital materials,” said Caitlin Moen, chief customer officer and library director at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. “We’re proud to be a part of the million digital downloads and prouder that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community sees the value in their library and uses our free resources to such a great extent.”

The highest-circulating title Charlotte Mecklenburg Library readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2020 was “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, thrillers, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes biographies, romance and children/young adult.



Top 5 E-book titles borrowed in 2020:

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

2. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover

4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

5. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes



Top 5 audiobook titles borrowed in 2020:

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

3. “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo

4. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell

5. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling



INFOBOX: Want to get a book?

Readers in Mecklenburg County need a valid library card to access digital books from Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Sign up for a library card at https://www.cmlibrary.org/getacard. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle. Visit https://plcmc.overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started.