Charlotte Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Department of Transportation is continuing to monitor winter weather conditions.

CDOT doesn’t anticipate any of the daytime snow accumulating on the roads due to the air temperatures throughout the day.

Based on the current forecast, crews are prepared to treat bridges and culverts with salt starting at 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 due to the forecasted low temperatures Saturday morning.

Crews should have all the bridges and culverts treated by 8 to 9 p.m. at which time the on-call crews will be available to handle any spot treatments.

Click here for more information on the City of Charlotte Emergency Plan for Ice Control and Snow Removal. Residents should call 311 for ice removal or any other concerns.