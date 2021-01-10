CEENTA welcomes ophthalmologist Lisa Collea

Dr. Lisa Collea

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Lisa Collea joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A on Jan. 5.

Collea is an ophthalmologist who specializes in laser cataract surgery, anterior segment surgery, sutureless pterygium surgery, management of severe dry eye and medical treatment of corneal disorders.

She will see patients in CEENTA’s SouthPark office.

“I am proud to be part of such a distinguished group of physicians,” Collea said “I look forward to providing individualized, compassionate and leading-edge ophthalmic care to all my new patients.”

Prior to joining CEENTA, Collea provided ophthalmic care to patients in Southern California for 10 years.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College.

Her internship and residency were also at Georgetown University/Washington National Eye Center. Her cornea fellowship was at Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan.

“Dr. Collea had an impressive record of patient care at her California practice,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “We are delighted she chose to bring those skills to CEENTA when she decided to return to the East Coast.”