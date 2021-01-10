CEENTA adds hearing specialist to SouthPark office

Dr. Brendan O’Connell

CHARLOTTE – Dr. Brendan O’Connell joined Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates, P.A. on Jan. 5.

O’Connell is an ear, nose and throat physician with fellowship training in neurotology and skull base surgery. He specializes in medical and surgical disorders of the ear, including chronic ear infections, cochlear implants and acoustic neuromas.

He will see patients in CEENTA’s SouthPark office.

“I’m excited to join CEENTA and will strive to continue its longstanding tradition of excellence with respect to providing cutting-edge, expert care to patients with hearing-related needs in North Carolina,” Dr. O’Connell said.

Prior to joining CEENTA, O’Connell was an assistant professor at the UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a medical director of the Children’s Cochlear Implant Center.

O’Connell earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia. He earned his medical degree and served his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. His neurotology and skull base surgery fellowship was with Vanderbilt Otology Group.

“For years, Dr. O’Connell helped educate our country’s newest physicians,” CEENTA CEO Jag Gill said. “CEENTA’s patients will benefit from both his years of practice and his firsthand experience disseminating the latest medical knowledge.”