CATS salutes staff with moving murals

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is honoring its front-line employees with two moving art murals.

The murals, “Heroes Moving Heroes,” show the faces of CATS employees who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The murals, comprised of a wrapped bus and light-rail vehicle, will circulate the transit system through the end of the health crisis.

“Each front-line worker is someone’s loved one,” said Chris Lange, art-in-transit program administrator. “On one side of the vehicle, people will see transit workers as they normally would – with their mask on. On the other side of the vehicle, the unmasked faces on the mural represent the “person behind the mask.”

CEO John Lewis said CATS wanted to thank staff for their hard work and sacrifice.

“The faces on the murals are only a sampling of our 1,300 front-line workers that make it possible to provide transit service to our community,” Lewis said.