CATS CEO joins Novant Health board

WINSTON-SALEM – Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis has joined the board of trustees for Novant Health.

Lewis manages the transit system while advancing its long-term transit plan. Since joining CATS, Lewis led the opening of the 9.3-mile LYNX Blue Line light rail extension and launched the bus system redesign initiative, Envision My Ride.

He replaces Joni Davis as chair of the Southern Piedmont Region Board and will serve as an ex-officio, nonvoting member.

Others joining the board are Lari Harding, vice president of client development at Inmar Intelligence, and Joia Johnson, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary for Hanesbrands.

“With their expertise in administration, product and service development, and planning, I’m confident Ms. Harding, Ms. Johnson and Mr. Lewis will help support Novant Health’s strategic initiatives and commitment to delivering remarkable care that is convenient, accessible and affordable,” Novant Health CEO Carl Armato said.