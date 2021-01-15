CATS announces MLK Jr. Day holiday schedule

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System announced service impacts to accommodate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

On Monday, Jan. 18, CATS will operate services accordingly:

• Bus routes and the CityLYNX Connector will operate according to a Saturday schedule.

• Express bus routes will not operate.

• The LYNX Blue Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.

• CATS pass sales and information office and call center will be closed.

CATS will return to normal modified service on Tuesday, Jan. 19.