CATS announces MLK Jr. Day holiday schedule

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System announced service impacts to accommodate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
On Monday, Jan. 18, CATS will operate services accordingly:
• Bus routes and the CityLYNX Connector will operate according to a Saturday schedule.
• Express bus routes will not operate.
• The LYNX Blue Line will operate on a Sunday schedule.
• CATS pass sales and information office and call center will be closed.
CATS will return to normal modified service on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Leave a Reply