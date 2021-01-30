Caliber Collision location sells for $7M

Caliber Collision South Tryon works out of a 31,500-square-foot space.

Photo courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

CHARLOTTE – A private investor out of New York has bought the Caliber Collision South Tryon location for $7 million, according to Justin West a regional manager of Marcus & Millichap.

Scott Gould and Rory Shelby, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Orlando office, secured and represented the buyer with the assistance of Benjamin Yelm, broker of record.

“We’re excited to play a part in one of the largest collision repair real estate transactions in the last 12 months,” Gould said. “The buyer is a repeat client of ours who concluded his 1031 upleg with this acquisition. He was immediately attracted to this investment for a variety of reasons. Charlotte is one of the fastest growing metros in the country and the property is tenanted with an industry leading operator.”

Caliber Collision Centers has more than 1,150 locations across 33 States. The company repairs more than 850,000 vehicles annually.

Marcus & Millichap is a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.