Black dogs and cats just need a chance

Rover’s Rescue & Retreat in Waxhaw has black lab puppies available for adoption in February. Photos courtesy of Rover’s Rescue and Retreat

February is Black Dog and Cat Syndrome Awareness Month, but unlike seemingly made up “holidays” like National Weatherperson’s Day (Feb. 5), National Umbrella Day (Feb. 11) and National Banana Bread Day (Feb. 23), this month brings attention to a real, subconscious human behavior.

According to Charlotte Black Dogs founder Donna Peters, Black Dog and Cat Syndrome is a phenomenon in which dark-coated pets are passed over for adoption in favor of lighter-colored animals. It happens usually due to people’s beliefs, superstitions and associations – black dogs are often portrayed as aggressive and dangerous in pop culture and media, while the color black can be tied to evil and superstitions.

“Black dogs get it bad, but black cats are worse because of the superstition around them,” said Peters, who started her nonprofit in 2013 to promote awareness and education about Black Dog Syndrome.

Peters said people are also less comfortable around darker dogs because their breeds are often labeled as “dangerous,” such as Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, Chows and even black Labradors.

It doesn’t help that their color also makes their facial expressions harder to read. Peters said she has experienced this when walking two of her own dogs, Teddie and Eddie.

“When I walk my white dog, Eddie, people want to come up and touch him and he doesn’t really like people,” Peters said. “My 2-year-old black dog, Teddie, wants to be touched but people are hesitant. You can’t really see his expression at all.”

Holly Rogers, of Rover’s Rescue & Retreat in Waxhaw, said whenever she holds adoption events and brings black dogs, people tend to stray away. She doesn’t think they are truly aware of why they don’t choose a black animal, but it’s happening nonetheless.

“When people see a black dog or black cat they think evil, but it’s subliminal and subconscious,” Rogers said. “You think of Halloween or the superstition of don’t walk in front of a black cat.”

Rogers said it’s easier to find homes for black dogs when they’re puppies. She recently took in a black lab, Zelda, who was found pregnant in an abandoned home in Rutherford. Zelda had seven puppies – six black and one grey – that will be available for adoption sometime in February.

Black animals in shelter and rescue situations can sometimes take longer to be adopted than their lighter-colored counterparts because they’re more difficult to see in their crates and cages, Peters said. They also don’t photograph as well as those with white, cream, brown or specked coats, so pictures for online listings aren’t as eye-catching.

Melissa Knicely, communications manager at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control, agreed lighting and photography play a big role in how much attention an animal garners online.

“The black animals and even darker animals like brindle (brown) are not going to show up as good with the lighting in photos than in person, but there’s certain things you can do,” Knicely said.

She said workers at CMPD’s shelter in west Charlotte use special methods to help black animals stand out such as dressing them in colorful sweaters, placing them in kennels with better lighting and using high-quality cameras and brighter backdrops for pictures.

The shelter just hit 90% live release rate, which means most of the animals are leaving the facility in a positive way either through adoption, transfer to another shelter or agency or they are returned to their original owner. Knicely said it was a record year propelled in part by more people staying at home during the pandemic and wanting to adopt a pet.

“It’s a huge gold star for Charlotte,” Knicely said. “But we’re just one small piece of the puzzle. It takes the whole community.”

Approximately 11,085 animals (cats, pig, goats, birds, rodents, dogs and rabbits) passed through CMPD’s shelter in 2020. Out of those, 2,724 were labeled black as their primary color and 1,659 of them were black dogs.

Knicely said the most common reason animals come to the shelter is they are lost or picked up as a stray. Their length of stay has more to do with their health and behavior than their color, although she knows Black Dog and Cat Syndrome exists. She said the shelter’s success rate with black animals is really a tip of the hat to the workers and volunteers.

“It’s all really about how the shelter showcases them,” Knicely said.

Charlotte Black Dogs holds several events throughout the year to promote awareness of Black Dog Syndrome and help animals in need find homes. The largest of these is Paws in the Park, which features dog rescue groups and shelters with dogs available for adoption, and annually draws thousands of attendees to Pineville Lake Park.

The nonprofit also hosts food and supply drives for area shelters, partners with pet stores like Pet in the City on Monroe Road and is one of the sponsors of Canine Commons Dog Park at Pineville Lake Park.

“It’s really satisfying to help the animals, especially the black ones,” Peters said.

“Black dogs are just like any other dog. They get overlooked because they’re misunderstood, but they’re just as loving and as in need of a home as other dogs,” she added. “If you’re looking at adopting a dog, take a look at the black dogs. They just need a chance.”

Want to learn more?

Visit www.charlotteblackdogs.com to learn more about the nonprofit and follow @charlotteblackdogs on Facebook and Instagram to stay connected.