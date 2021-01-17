Area Navy officer supports presidential inauguration efforts

U.S. Navy Lt. Gregory Buck is one of more than 800 service members assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, which is charged with coordinating military ceremonial support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

The Charlotte native has seven years of military service. He is assigned to Joint Task Force Special Events where he serves as the Joint Team Special Events commander.

He recently took time to answer questions about his military service and how his hometown shaped who he is today:

Q: Why did you join the military?

A: I come from a long line of military service. My father was a sniper and my uncle was infantry in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. My grandfather was on a frigate in the Navy during World War II and my stepbrother retired from the U.S. Air Force. The military has been embedded in my fiber since a young age, and it was only a matter of time before I joined the ranks of the armed forces.

Sept. 11 was a day I would certainly never forget. I was in my last year of undergrad and was going to my first class of the day. As I was walking through the hallway to class, I observed an overwhelming amount of people in the breakroom gathered around a 19-inch TV (the one with the big tube on the back, for those too young to remember) mounted to the wall. I recall being filled with mixed emotions and wanting to join the military. Thankfully, I kept my emotions in check, finished my undergraduate degree and started my career in corporate America. However, the call-to-serve seed was planted and after numerous serendipitous encounters with active and reserve military members over a period of 12 years, I decided to talk to a recruiter and submit my officer candidate package to become a supply corps officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Fortunately, my package was accepted and I commissioned as an ensign at the ripe age of 36.

Q: What has been the most rewarding experience of your military career?

A: Seeing the men and women I lead succeed. … Seeing the young men and women I led earn one – sometimes multiple – warfare devices which allowed them to get better, get promoted and raise their game – and the pay bump was certainly nice. Thanking my countless subcontractors from various parts of the world and seeing their faces light up just for being recognized and appreciated. Hearing about the struggles [and] frustrations of the men and women I served with, then providing guidance and recommendations and seeing them triumph. That has been my most memorable experience to date.

Q: What achievement outside of the military are you most proud of and why?

A: Hands down, becoming a husband and father. It has been the most challenging, especially when balancing the U.S. Navy, but the most rewarding. I cannot do what I do in the U.S. Navy without their support.

Q: How did your hometown (family, friends, etc.) shape who you are today?

A: I have had many influences, some good and some not so good, over the years which have shaped me into the man I am today. The achievements I have had, and continue to have, are not my own as there are many other influences, directly and indirectly, which have helped get me where I am today.

Q: Describe your civilian job and your favorite story/experience.

A: I currently work as a management consultant and account lead for a boutique consulting firm. My favorite experience has been the support from my current employer on balancing service to country, service to family and service to employer. It is a difficult balance to strike, and I have heard many horror stories of employers being unsupportive. From a military experience standpoint, I would say my most memorable experience was successfully completing my first active duty mobilization. Having little active duty experience, other than two-week annual trainings, it was my first time to test my mettle and go all in on the military experience.