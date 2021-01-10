‘American Pickers’ to film in North Carolina

Photo courtesy of Cineflix

CHARLOTTE – Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz plan to film episodes in March of the hit History series “American Pickers” in North Carolina.

The documentary series follows the pair as they hunt for valuable antiques and learn the stories behind them.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. “American Pickers” is looking for leads for extraordinary items.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

The show says it follows COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. It will re-schedule if conditions change for the worse.