Allen Tate Companies contributes $84,000 to public education

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors and employees raised $84,000 for public education organizations across the Carolinas.

They’ve raised $2.43 million over 23 years for public education in the Carolinas through Allen Tate FUNday events. These events could not be held this year due to COVID-19. The company held a special fundraising campaign instead.

“Our FUNday events are an Allen Tate tradition, and we were all disappointed that we could not hold them this year,” President and CEO Pat Riley said. “But while we couldn’t gather, we could still give.”

Like FUNday, funds raised from the Tate Cares Operation Education campaign will stay in local Allen Tate communities. Recipients are selected locally, with a focus on organizations that can most benefit public education and quality of life.

Twenty-eight school systems, foundations and education organizations in the Carolinas will receive support from this year’s campaign. Charlotte area organizations include Clover Leaf Foundation, Communities in Schools Charlotte/Mecklenburg, Mecklenburg Citizens for Public Education, NC Business Leaders for Education, and Walter Bickett Elementary School.

“Public education challenges are greater than ever as students, teachers and parents are all trying to navigate virtual learning, staggered schedules and safe practices in the classroom,” said Pat Jackson, Tate Cares operation education chair. “Our agents and employees rallied to help in a year when many were personally impacted themselves. I’m incredibly proud of my colleagues.”

On the web: www.allentate.com