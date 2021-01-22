Allen Tate Companies celebrates its best year

(Photo courtesy of Allen Tate)

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Companies ended 2020 with $6.15 billion in closed sales volume, the highest in the history of the 64-year-old company and $400 million more than the previous year.

The real estate company reported 19,949 closed transaction sides in 2020 and listed 9,589 homes for sale.

“In the face of a global pandemic, we pivoted,” CEO Pat Riley said. “We had clients who needed to buy and sell homes, and we continued to help them, safely. As people spent more time at home – as their workplace, their schoolhouse and their social space – they realized they wanted something different. Home became more important than ever.”

Inventory continued to be a challenge, Riley said, which resulted in home price appreciation in most areas.

Other key results for the company in 2020 included:

• Allen Tate Mortgage closed 1,921 loans totaling $484.3 million.

• Allen Tate Insurance provided insurance coverage to 18,583 customers, with nearly 36,500 policies in force.

• Allen Tate Relocation generated 6,607 referrals through its rrelocation connections around the world.

• Master Title Agency wrote 7,379 title commitments, totaling more than $2.5 billion in property value.

More than 700 Allen Tate Realtors achieved top performance levels during 2020, based on closed sales volume of $2 million to more than $100 million. Allen Tate will celebrate these achievements at virtual awards presentations in February and March.

Allen Tate expanded its reach in the Triad in 2020, adding a new Kernersville office in January, and its footprint in the High Country, opening a second office in downtown Boone in September. The company also completed renovations to the Charlotte-SouthPark, Lake Norman and Winston-Salem Vest Mill Road offices.

“Last year, we doubled-down in every way possible to help buyers, sellers, homeowners – and each other,” Riley said. “Through it all, we never lost sight of what made us the #1 real estate company in the Carolinas and one of the top firms in the country – our people, our processes, our perseverance and our passion.”