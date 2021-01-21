455 homes proposed on site once zoned for hospital

Vacant land will be converted into a mix of apartments and townhomes between Bexley Crossing at Providence and the Colinayre shopping center. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

Crescent Homes wants to build up to 455 housing units on nearly 19 acres once identified for a hospital on the north side of Marvin Road just south of the Colinayre shopping center.

The homebuilder needs to get the property rezoned for residential uses. It’s currently zoned for office space, but the city’s General Development Policies support housing of more than 17 units per acre, according to city rezoning manager Dave Pettine.

Crescent Homes appeared before the city council Jan. 19 for a public hearing on the rezoning, which calls for 395 apartments and and 70 townhomes. At least 70 apartments will be designated for age-restricted affordable housing units.

Collin Brown, who is representing Crescent Homes for the rezoning case, reminded city council that Novant Health intended to build a hospital at the site only for the health care system to move the project across the street to the Hall Farm site.

“When compared to the current zoning, it’s actually a significant decrease in traffic from a health institution,” Brown said of the townhomes.

The project would extend Ballancroft Parkway to connect to Marvin Road, which would add turn lanes and a pedestrian refuge island at the intersection. A deceleration lane would be added to Johnston Road for right-in access to a new street on the property.

No one spoke against the project during the public hearing. Councilman Ed Driggs did not attend the meeting due to illness but Mayor Vi Lyles credited Crescent Homes for its commitment to affordable housing.

“They have stood with us when we started out on this affordable housing journey,” Lyles said. “To see this continuation of an investment that’s going to be in a place where people say that there are good schools, good jobs and opportunities for people is very important.”