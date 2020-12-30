Rack Room Shoes streamlines shopping experience

Rack Room Shoes will bring the operating functions of subsidiary Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse together with its own, beginning first quarter 2021.

When complete, customers will be able to earn loyalty points through one program, shop one Ecommerce site and have the ability to pick-up, return and exchange merchandise at either of the brands locations.

Mark Lardie, president and CEO of Rack Room Shoes, called the strategy “an extraordinary opportunity” for its brands.

“We have continued to deepen our digital connection and trust among our loyal customers in a disruptive 2020. We are now poised to offer them more brands, styles and selection. Combining the financial discipline, operating metrics, real estate and distribution network for more efficiency, allows us to continue to provide a relentless focus on our target customer.” Lardie said. “Our pillars for success remain the same; trend right assortments of the best brands, presented with a consistent and relatable voice and delivered with a delightful and trusted experience.”