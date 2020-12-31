Notable quotes of 2020 (South Charlotte)

“To me, it’s offensive that we are bound by the choices of two private political organizations that tell us who we can and can’t vote for. This isn’t about the candidates or the parties. This is about the voters and their choice. And them being able to choose to vote for who they feel best represents them.” – Al Pisano, a candidate for governor via the Constitution Party (1/17)

“Being an actor is such a vulnerable thing. You have to have this access to your emotions at the drop of a hat, and then you have to do it over and over and over again. I had a hard time accessing that vulnerability.” – Jamie Holt on pursuing a career behind the camera (01/24)

“This part of our community is growing so vibrantly that we as a system consider it one of our most important markets, and we are investing heavily. We’re trying to stay ahead of the phenomenal growth in this community and we’re very proud of that.” – Ken Haynes, of Atrium Health, at the groundbreaking of a new patient bed tower at Atrium Health Pineville (1/31)

“I was teaching at West Point when I was 18, and I was one of the youngest sergeants there, so I was pretty intense, to say the least. I was Gomer Pyle in your face. We were pretty bad @$$.” – Fred Robinson, a 76-time world and U.S. tennis champion who plays at Olde Providence Country Club (2/21)

“I may not be able to walk, but my mouth still moves. I would have to be in a coma for me not to be directing.” – Eva Montes, of the Pineville Players, after getting hit by a car (2/28)

“Sometimes, if you don’t get the taller trophy, it’s still OK.” – Charlotte Latin basketball coach Chris Berger after the Hawks lost in the NCHSAA 4A championship (2/28)

“As a dentist, you have to have the art ability to do crowns and decide what will look best in people’s mouths, but as far as painting, I don’t know that the man ever took a bucket of paint and painted the wall.” – Betty Heeseman on her husband of 58 years, Gary, discovering his passion for art through The Ivey’s art therapy program (3/20)

“You always encourage your kids to play this game like today is your last. All you’re trying to point out there is to give your best effort, have your best attitude and do your best to maximize what you enjoy.” – Ardrey Kell baseball coach Hal Bagwell on COVID-19 as a life lesson (3/20)

“The hardest part is not being out there with my teammates and friends who have become like family.” – Providence baseball player Bradley Davidson on the cancellation of high school sports (3/20)

“We’re in this together. We’re no better or no worse off than any other community out there, so when we work together, we’ll make it happen. We’re going to change this landscape. We’re on the right path. We can do this because we can do anything when we work together.” – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on COVID-19 (3/27)

“Many people at all levels of government are working together to protect the health of the public and mitigate the consequences of the social and economic shutdown the virus has caused. The difficulty is finding the right balance between health and hardship, keeping people safe while avoiding unnecessary adverse consequences.” – Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs on COVID-19 (3/27)

“When you read a book and you’re finished with it, you put it back on the shelf. Now, it feels like we’re missing a chapter.” – Providence High School teacher Nicole Jenkins on the senior class missing prom and other milestones (4/16)

“Right now, we’re really living the life of a cancer patient. If anything, it’s kind of showing people a day in the life, a week in the life, a month in the life of people going through cancer treatments.” – Alyson Johnson, campaign director for LLS’s Man & Woman of the Year/Students of the Year Campaigns in Charlotte, on coronavirus giving people a glimpse into living with cancer (4/16)

“It would be the same thing as a soldier going into battle if he didn’t have armor or he didn’t have artillery. You know what the risks are.” – Nursing student Janette Davies-Moorman on her concern about the potential lack of PPE during the pandemic (4/17)

“Honestly, it’s disrespectful to the 13 years of hard work that all students have given. It’s just sad to be part of this school community right now. It’s embarrassing honestly, and I’m not proud to be part of CMS at all.” – Gianna Sidler, a senior at Ardrey Kell High School, on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools holding virtual graduations (5/15)

“We don’t have a step that we’re going to take. There’s not going to be any fast announcement of a next new program. What we’re going to be is deliberate listeners, and we’re going to try very hard to address the needs that we are seeing at this great time of a pandemic, at this great time that we find African American men jeopardized in so many ways and at this great time that Charlotte has the opportunity as the 15th largest city in this country to be a model for what happens.” – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in her approach to listen to demonstrators following the death of George Floyd (6/5)

“The march was just the beginning though; we decided with all the marches that have taken place over the years with no end to the horrific murders, we had to do more than just march.” – Janice Robinson on the thinking behind a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Ballantyne (6/19)

“I am convinced you are going to be the class to change the world. The class that will come out into the world and recreate the definition of success.” – South Mecklenburg High School Principal Glenn Starnes III to the class of 2020 (6/19)

“I do not and will not tolerate racism, bigotry or hate. Ardrey Kell High School is not and will never be a haven for racists or bigots.” – Principal David Switzer said in a YouTube video following vandalism of a school rock that had Black Lives Matter messages painted on it (6/19)

“Women are underrated powerful beings. We are life-givers. You can look at somebody with such strength and power without them saying things. And the goal is to give you the idea that she doesn’t need you to look right at her. Maybe she is a strong powerful person who doesn’t need you.” – Lisa Scarber on creating art (6/26)

“I could go to someone else’s rally and speak through someone else’s platform. I realized I had to be the change I wanted to see. You start with things like this, try to get involved and really use your voice, because no one has the same perspective as you.” – Arí Gibson on organizing a Black Lives Matter rally in June at Marshall Park (6/26)

“This a unique time in our history where we feel like our voices can finally be heard. We want real change. Change is happening everywhere because older people and younger people like us, from all around the world, refuse to be silent.” – Black Lives Matter rally organizer Énoa Gibson on speaking out on race issues (6/26)

“This is a pivotal time in our history. The world is coming together saying Black Lives Matter is not a race issue, it’s not a political issue. It is a human rights issue. If you don’t stand for Black people, you are not standing for the human race.” – Kiersten Hash during a Black Lives Matter rally in June at Marshall Park (6/26)

“Clearly, we cannot always arrest our way out of situations.” – Johnny Jennings on becoming the new chief of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (7/03)

“When you have a surgeon that sees you as a person, a daughter or a wife of somebody, you know you’re going to get the best care.” – Dr. Jewel Greywood on braiding a patient’s hair after a surgery (7/10)

“I want you all to know that equity to me goes so much deeper than culture days and posters on walls.” – Jamie Brooks on becoming principal of Ardrey Kell High School (7/31)

“Violence in our cities is no longer just confined to gangs and career criminals. Our cities are now threatened by Antifa and other domestic terrorists’ groups.” – Former Gov. Pat McCrory in an editorial published in South Charlotte Weekly on the need to stop crime and anarchy (8/07)

“Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and those living with cancer are in need of the programs and services funded by 24 Foundation now more than ever. Despite the circumstances, it is incredible how all our participants and partners got out there and made a huge difference for our cancer community.” – 24 Foundation Executive Director Katy Ryan on the 24 Hours of Booty raising $780,000 (8/07)

“I think that’s one of the reasons why I won in 2018 was because our district has become so much more diverse than it ever was.” – Susan Rodriguez-McDowell during her reelection campaign (9/25)

“I think the arts can save lives. I think we have got to get the arts into the communities that have poverty.” – County Commissioner Laura Meier during the campaign (10/2)

“We are pouring everything we have to give into our students and their families and forgetting about ourselves and our families. Then we pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, dust off and do it again the next day.” – Darina Cooper to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education about the challenges of teaching remotely (10/16)

“I walked in the other day to find him holding up his math equations to the camera on screen and my heart broke that this is how my child is to learn basic math.” – Mary McCormick on how her second-grader hates school due to remote learning (10/16)

“Educators are burnt out. I am here on behalf of 9,000 teachers who are drowning.” – Amanda Thompson-Rice, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee and parent, during a school board meeting on it being impossible for teachers to educate in-person, remote and full remote (10/16)

“We are creating a nationally leading environment for clinicians, scientists, investors and visionaries to collaborate on breakthrough technologies and cures. Everything we do will be focused on life-changing care, for all, in urban and rural communities alike. And we will create jobs that provide inclusive opportunities to enhance the economic vitality of our entire region.” – Atrium Health CEO Eugene Woods on the merger with Wake Forest Baptist Health (10/16)

“We came around the corner and saw this white trash can and hit the brakes and we both yelled, ‘R2-D2!’” – Greg Thomas on how his “Star Wars”-themed Halloween decorations came together (10/23)

“I know this is challenging, but I also know there’s a moment in a city’s history, a time that you have to take a bold step.” – Mayor Vi Lyles told the Charlotte Moves Task Force at the conclusion of their work (12/11)