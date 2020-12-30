Northwest School of the Arts helps Bridge for Kids, Loaves & Fishes

Photo courtesy of Northwest School of the Art

CHARLOTTE – Northwest School of the Arts sponsored a drive-by food and clothing drive to benefit Loaves & Fishes and Bridge for Kids on Dec. 12.

The event allowed families to greet staff, exchange old school-issued computers for new ones and drop off donations.

Its National Spanish Honor Society with Friends of Northwest, PTO and arts boosters organized the drive.

Families donated two tons of food, 237 winter coats, 48 blankets, 94 jackets, 36 pairs of pants, 73 sweatshirts, 12 dresses, 51 pairs of shoes, 108 hats, 45 pairs of gloves, 42 scarves, 14 sets of bed linens, seven preschool play kits, bags of diapers and $800 for Loaves & Fishes.

Donors could buy a raffle ticket for a 65-inch Smart TV benefiting Loaves & Fishes.