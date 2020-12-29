Neighbors lobby city council for sidewalks

By Yustin Riopko

Residents of Bushy Lane are urging Charlotte City Council to install sidewalks along Kuykendall Road.

Sarah Jo Burns told council members during their Dec. 14 meeting that she and her husband moved to their home on Brushy Lane nearly 19 years ago.

“At that time, Kuykendall was little more than a country lane,” she said. “I remember our Realtor telling us that sidewalks would soon be coming, because it was in the city’s plan. Well that was almost 19 years ago, and still no sidewalks.”

Another resident, Robert Kerr, reached out to Charlotte’s Department of Transportation and asked them to reassess the conditions on Kuykendall Road. Then, he compared them to the priority rankings of other roads.

“I asked CDOT to provide some scores for a couple projects that look pretty similar,” Kerr told council. “One being Old Providence Road and another being a stretch of sidewalk on Sharon Road. These are both two projects that have been approved by the council. They’re in various phases of planning or construction, but what I think is interesting is the scores for those projects are lower than the new scores for Kuykendall Road based on these updated conditions.”

Neighbors’ top concern was safety.

“This road has become extremely dangerous,” Shannon Coffey said. “There are pedestrians, children, veterans, bikers, people pushing strollers and wheelchairs.”

Resident Ryan Wilhelm pointed out that traffic accidents on Kuykendall increased by more than 10% between 2018 and 2019.

The city’s complex capital investment plan includes housing diversity, emergency service stations, ADA considerations, upgrades to culturally significant areas like around Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium, and more. Among those goals is the Sidewalk and Pedestrian Safety Program.

“Charlotte has experienced dramatic growth over the past 70 years,” according to the city’s website. “During that time, transportation policy in Charlotte focused on providing quick and easy access to automobiles. Sidewalks and pedestrian safety were not a significant part of the city’s transportation strategy.”

Since then though, leaders have leaned into creating “complete streets,” which accommodate more types of travel.

The program has constructed more than 100 miles of new sidewalks since 2002.

Whether residents along Kuykendall Road see sidewalks soon is up to city planners and council.