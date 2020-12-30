Chick-fil-A donates $50,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Photo courtesy of Chick-fil-A

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A restaurants donated 10% of each mobile order placed from Nov. 16 to 21 in the drive-thru to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to help end hunger in the region.

At the end of the promotion, $46,000 was raised. Chick-fil-A rounded the donation up to $50,000.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina can distribute seven pounds of food for every dollar raised. The donation will help it get 350,000 pounds of food to children, families, seniors and veterans served by its partner agencies.

The need for food assistance has risen dramatically this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Prior to COVID-19, approximately 553,000 people in our region were struggling with food insecurity, including almost 188,000 children,” Second Harvest CEO Kay Carter said. “Since the pandemic, we have seen a tremendous increase in those seeking assistance from our 800+ partner agencies. This donation will help feed families whose children are missing school meals, seniors and immune-compromised families who are being asked to stay home, as well as employees across our communities whose jobs have been eliminated.”