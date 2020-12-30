45 firms benefit from third round of Small Business Innovation Fund

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Center City Small Business Innovation Fund awarded $1,410,000 in grants to 45 small businesses to spur and support innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund has supported 116 companies with $3.6 million in funding over three rounds.

Charlotte Center City Partners, Foundation For The Carolinas and Honeywell launched the fund in June by investing $2 million. Bank of America, Duke Energy and the Knight Foundation also joined as partners.

Round Three is exclusively funded by the City of Charlotte using a portion of the city’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds and was available to small businesses within city limits.

“We are so pleased to make these grants to innovative small business owners from one end of the City to the other,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “They are the lifeblood of our city, our economy and our region. The Small Business Innovation Fund is leading the way in innovation in Charlotte and across the country. These adaptations and innovations will enable our city to advance and thrive.”

Michael Smith, president and CEO of Charlotte Center City Partners, described the third round of the Small Business Innovation Fund as a success story of private, public and philanthropic sectors partnering to advance the community.

“These types of partnerships are enabling Charlotte to be better positioned in the recovery,” Smith said.

Round three recipients are as follows: 1202 Beatties Ford , 7th Street Public Market, A Childs Choice Learning Center, America Multiservices, B&N, Transportation, Chatpatay, Central Pediatrics and Internal Medicine PA, Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen, Dahlberg Bookkeeping & Consulting, Do Greater Foundation, Drums 4 Life, Earl’s Grocery, Eloquent Creations Catering & Design Services, Evening Muse, Exceptional Business Solutions, Fit Atelier, Girls Rock Charlotte, Sugar Donuts, Hope Covenant House, Integration Station, Koubix African Fashion House, Loyd Visuals, Yonitox, Honey Buns Café, Middle C Jazz, Moo & Brew, Moor Clothing and Alterations, Ninety’s Ice Cream & Sandwiches, Oppor2unity Trucking, Pet in the City, Photosynthesis, Popcorn Heaven, ProSwim Visuals, SchermCo, SouthEnd Dentistry, SweatNET, Taproom Social, The Main Event, The Males Place, The Ultra Running Company, The Yard Doctor, Thinking Feet, The Bella Ciao, Visart and Wooden Robot Brewery.