Rev Tony: Another way to re-start in the new year

Rev. Tony Marciano

During December, we all make New Year’s resolutions. We resolve to do something that will change our lives in the new year. Maybe we will lose weight or begin to exercise. Perhaps we will read through the Bible. We start out with the best of intentions. The first few days of January, we are committed to this idea. But it’s hard doing something that’s not in our routine. Most people forget about their resolutions by Jan. 15 and life gets back to normal.

This year, I’ve made a few resolutions myself. It’s too soon for me to report on them. I’ll keep you posted on how I’m doing.

There is something I’d like you to do. I want you to clean house. You’re probably thinking that I want you to give up resentments and bitterness. That’s a good thing to do. However, I have another idea. Clean your house. Not just your heart, I mean your house.

Start with your closet. What clothes are you not wearing that you just won’t let go of. I looked inside my closet and wondered why I was holding onto something I haven’t worn in several years. In fact, I didn’t even know I had a certain T-shirt.

The idea came when I looked around my garage. It has been years since I cleaned it out. Things are piling up along the side of the walls. The space in my garage is shrinking. I started to remove the things I no longer needed.

Then came December 23. A friend came over to show me the train set she had purchased from a neighbor for her grandson. She was so proud. She wanted me to look at the wiring and make sure it was safe.

It was a 50-year-old Lionel set. It is the same three-wire track I grew up with. We have home movies of my father setting up a train set in our basement. Did I say it was 50 years old?

I looked at the wire from the transformer to the terminal track. It was very thin, too thin to handle the current.

Then there was the matter of the train switches. They weren’t connected to the toggle switch that changed the direction of the train. I would have to experiment to get it right. What would I use?

I went to the garage and pulled out a three-year-old train transformer. I hooked up some jumper wires to the track, then hooked up the toggle switch and it worked. I told her to take my transformer with her when she visited her grandson for Christmas. I didn’t want the 50-year-old transformer to go up in a cloud of smoke when the insulation inside cracked and a ball of fire came blazing out of it.

I went back into the garage and located a box that had modern Lionel track. I cleared off the dining room table and laid out the track showing her how to use this new type of track with the three rails encased in plastic. I packed up the track and the transformer in a box and told her to take it all with her.

What was the outcome? I cleaned out some things from my garage. My friend had the comfort of using a modern track with her grandson. A 4-year-old enjoyed a Christmas morning with the safety of both a modern transformer and track.

What do you need to get rid of?

I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.

Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. He is available to speak to your group. Go to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.