Rev. Tony Marciano

We are about to enter the wonderful month of love called February. Everything turns pink and there are red hearts everywhere. I can remember being in third grade and distributing Valentine’s Day cards to my classmates.

As you got older, you were too cool to pass out Valentine’s cards to your classmates. In high school, I found myself being “twitterpated” when a certain girl walked in front of me. I was too scared to ask her out. In fact, I never did.

We move into adulthood and hope to find that special someone. We ride on those warm, funny, fuzzy feelings that were never there with anyone else. But the hormones tend to tire in 18 to 24 months and those feelings go away.

David Pomeranz wrote the song, “Trying to get the feelings again.” It was performed by Barry Manilow.

The feelings wane, we “fall out of love,” and find someone else to give us those feelings. It happens again for 18 to 24 months. Then the feelings go away again.

What is love? Is it a feeling? Yes, there are feelings that accompany it. If it were based on feelings, I would have been married and divorced five times.

What is love? If it’s more than a feeling, what is it? It is an act of the will. It is when we choose to love someone even when they are unlovable or can’t return the love back to us.

On Dec. 23 I saw love. My wife put my elderly mother to bed. By now, she was 45 pounds and very gaunt. There was nothing attractive in her that would have drawn my wife to her. My mother was very incoherent at this stage of her life due to Alzheimer’s. Yet, as my wife gently put her in bed, I watched her kiss my mother on the forehead.

Let me challenge you that love is more than a feeling. It is an act of the will when we choose to love, especially when that person is unlovable or cannot return the love back to us. But isn’t that what God in Christ has done for us?

I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.

The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.