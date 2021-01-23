Heintel gets stern on Sun Valley High School delays

Kathy Heintel

Kathy Heintel’s latest rant on delays with Sun Valley High School renovations reminded me of classic Howard Stern segments in which the radio host would bring production staff into the studio to explain why the show wasn’t going well.

Heintel, who chairs the facilities committee for the Union County Public Schools Board of Education, wasn’t berating staff, but her snappy commentary on the pace of the project was Stern-esque.

Heintel tends to advocate on behalf of students, ensuring their school experience is one they can look back on positively. So she expressed frustration upon learning Jan. 21 that staff expected occupancy permits for ticket kiosks at the football stadium just days before the lacrosse team was scheduled to play there.

“I feel like a broken record. I really do,” Heintel said. “We had graduations in that stadium in June and here we are two business days before we are supposed to host a first game there and we’re not sure yet. This contractor and this stuff is just crazy.”

Heintel admitted the constant delays were “beyond disappointing” and “infuriating” to hear.

“This isn’t fair,” she said. “It better look really nice.”

Inside, UCPS expected the administrative area corridor, weight room and performing arts spaces to be turned over to the district by Feb. 1, but Heintel was skeptical given prior delays with the project.

“I know again I am taking my frustration out here but I don’t know what to do anymore,” she said. “I just feel like they give deadlines and they never have met a single one of them. Not one in – has it been three years now? Two years? They haven’t hit one thing.”

School board chair Melissa Merrell provided Heintel backup, much like Robin Quivers provides to Stern. She told UCPS administrators that this needs to be the district’s top priority.

Branch Builds is overseeing the construction. The company features the project on its webpage and mentions UCPS as a repeat client. But they’ll have a lot of explaining to do if they want more of UCPS’s business.

“I just don’t know what else to say,” Heintel said. “I would love to have a sit-down with Branch. I really would.”

If I were Branch, I’m not sure I would take that meeting.