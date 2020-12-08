Rodriguez-McDowell: We must continue to make progress

Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

By Susan Rodriguez-McDowell

Editor’s note: Susan Rodriguez-McDowell made the following remarks Dec. 7 after getting sworn in as District 6 representative of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. This is her second term on the board.

My name is Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, and I want to say that it is an honor and a privilege to be re-elected to serve the great and diverse people of Mecklenburg County Commission District 6 and indeed all of Mecklenburg County.

I recently learned that if District 6 was a city, it would be the eighth largest city by population in North Carolina.

I am deeply grateful that my constituents have endorsed my style of positive, thoughtful, honest and measured leadership.

Serving on this historic board — made up of seven women and two men for the first time in our history, the board of the largest county in the ninth largest state in the country — is something I am truly proud of.

I have used my first term as a commissioner to build relationships and learn about the complex ways that our system has been set up. I will continue to look for ways to build support around my ideas and to dismantle the systems that hold our community back.

I believe that government works best through collaboration and partnering by always challenging the status quo to see if we can do better.

We face multiple crises in our community today, and we must continue making progress on multiple fronts. It’s a balancing act and a complex web of competing priorities.

The time is now for us to focus on that which brings us together, the similarities of our hopes, the recognition of our connectedness and how that affects the future that we all want to give to our children and to those that come after us. We must not let you down.

The seat I have at this table is not taken lightly. I feel tremendous responsibility to represent the values I share with the people who helped me get here.

To those who trusted me with their votes, I say thank you. To those that voted for my opponent, I say please give me a chance. And to all of the above, I say please reach out to me anytime. I will always do my best to answer you and to understand your concerns.

To the Mecklenburg County staff, from the executive team to public health, to the social workers, to the park and rec staff, to all of the over 6,000 of you who put your heart and soul into this work of serving the public, I applaud you and I say thank you for your commitment. Thank you for how you show up and make our community a better place.

To my family, I say I wouldn’t be here without your support. Thank you for all of the ways you have sacrificed to help me be the servant that I desire to be. My husband, Gavin; our daughters, Katie and Maria; our son, Gavin; and my brother, Jim — you all have cheerfully done every crazy thing I’ve asked you to do and you’ve made me immensely proud.

To my dedicated core campaign team, Janice Robinson, Charlene Gadarowski, Dan McCorkle and my growing number of volunteers and campaign donors, I say thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have supported me with your time, encouragement and treasure. You have walked for miles to hang literature and stood out in the heat and the cold and the rain to help bring my message to voters with positive energy and good will on my behalf. I could not have done this without you. You know who you are — Kevin Kendrick, Sheila Houpe, Retha Williams, Cassandra Balosos, Paul and Kelly Dixon — I appreciate each and every one of you.

To the Democratic women of Mecklenburg County, you are my Democratic family, and you have been there supporting me through thick and thin. I thank you.

I’m also grateful to the BPC, Equality NC, the Sierra Club, CMAE, Hispanic American Democrats, of course, the MCDP and chair Jane Whitley and all the groups that have supported me.

To the honorable mayors John Higdon of Matthews and Jack Edwards of Pineville, you guys have stood behind me and probably took some heat for supporting me. I value our working relationships, and I thank you for being fair and honest as we work together for our shared constituents.

My path to this seat has come through grassroots leaders. The base level of all political activity is the precinct leaders. They are the literal grassroots. So many patriots and hardworking people who believe in representative government and demand leaders who show up and listen. Kim Bines-Ume,Connie Green-Johnson, Kevin Muldowney, Dimple Shah, Barbara Proffitt, Virginia Keogh, Debbie Baynard, Gail Mason, Nick Clift and far too many more to name. You all are doing important work and you should all be very proud of keeping this seat against the odds.

An incredibly diverse 104,000 people voted in District 6 from Steele Creek to Pineville, Ballantine to Matthews and Mint Hill — almost 33 miles from end to end, 33 miles of constituents, people, places, needs and hopes.

I’m here to represent all of you to the best of my ability. We are all in this together, and we are all connected.

Thank you for placing your trust in me.