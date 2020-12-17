Rev. Tony: You knew I was having a tough day when…

Rev. Tony Marciano

Let me take you back to August when my wonderful assistant, Pam, started receiving emails about our Thanksgiving Food Box outreach campaign. Those individuals were so excited about blessing a neighbor with a complete Thanksgiving meal! Families in need are given a frozen turkey along with all the fixings, which includes dressing, string beans, cranberry sauce, yams, dessert and so much more.

Each year, we receive more and more requests for food boxes. Although we had commitments for food boxes, we were running short on turkeys. Each day, Pam reported that more and more people were committing food boxes without turkeys making the number of turkeys needed fall shorter and shorter.

Eleven days before Thanksgiving, we created a media event where I wore a turkey hat while asking the community for turkeys. Five TV stations showed up and the turkeys began to come in. The Friday and Saturday before Thanksgiving brought over 500 vehicles onto the campus of Charlotte Rescue Mission delivering food boxes and turkeys. We had so many turkeys we had to build a wall at the back of the freezer truck to contain them.

The Monday before Thanksgiving is our big Thanksgiving Food Box giveaway. Our partnering agencies come to pick up the food and deliver it to our most fragile neighbors. One problem, Pam was out. She is the queen of our Thanksgiving Food Box program. Another staff member agreed to take on the task. By the time we were done, we distributed 5,100 Thanksgiving food boxes and 7,221 turkeys.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving was my day to catch my breath. I was so very grateful that God did what He always does – He showed up. Once again, He moved the hearts of so many people to make Thanksgiving a memorable day. We calculated that the program served over 20,400 individuals. Just one problem…

(And please forgive me, I’m not trying to use seventh-grade bathroom humor). I’m in the bathroom of the Rescue Mission’s Community Matters Café. I looked down and saw the tag on my underwear. “That’s strange,” I thought. “The tag is supposed to be in the back.” It is then I realized that I had my underwear on backward for several hours and didn’t know it.

I laughed. What was I going to do? I also realized that I was tired and not just from Thanksgiving. 2020 has been a year that will go down as one of the most bizarre years of my life. COVID-19 hijacked so many plans. The virus changed how all of us do business. I lost a friend and a co-worker due to the virus. It became more than a statistic; it was a real person whose life was taken from this world.

I needed peace. Not just calm, I needed an inner-peace in this storm of life. I now must wear a mask and put a bag over my hand every time I pump gas. None of this surprised God.

This Christmas, you will hear phrases such as “Peace on Earth.” As we celebrate the birth of the Christ child, may we be ever reminded that true peace begins in our heart. When I was 15, someone handed me a Billy Graham track titled, “Steps to Peace with God.” It took me through the process of turning my life over to God, trusting the one whose death on the cross could let me know I was “good with God” not because of what I did or would do with my life, but because of what Jesus did – dying for my sins. Once I have peace in my heart, I can share that peace with others.

I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.

The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Visit to www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.